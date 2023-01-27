A rapist who attacked a 75-year-old woman only stopped after she hit him with a hammer.

Neil McEvoy, 57, attacked the woman after befriending her outside a pub and walking her home, Preston Crown Court was told.

Once inside her house his "mood changed" and he went from 'gentle to violent' and he raped her - the attack only stopped when the victim managed to hit him with a hammer.

McEvoy, from Grimshaw Street, Preston, also sexually assaulted a 61-year-old woman who was particularly vulnerable, while under investigation for a previous assault the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to rape, causing sexual activity without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was given an extended sentence of 20 years, comprising a 15-year custodial term and a five-year licence extension.

Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Jefferies KC, described McEvoy as dangerous and noted his lack of remorse - stating his had tried to minimise his responsibility.

Preston Crown Court Credit: Press Association

The court heard McEvoy's first offence occurred in July 2020 at his flat in Grimshaw Street.

After drinking with his victim and another man, later in the evening he began punching the victim.

The attack lasted on-and-off for around 90 minutes, with McEvoy kicking, slapping and pinning the man against the wall.

Then, in November 2020, while under investigation for that assault, McEvoy sexually assaulted the particularly vulnerable 61-year-old woman.

She had been shopping in Preston city centre and was sat on a bench near to McEvoy’s flat.

He beckoned her to go into the flat where two other people were drinking with McEvoy.

When the other two left the flat, McEvoy carried out a sexual offence against the woman.

Knowing he was under investigation for that offence and the earlier assault, the court was told, McEvoy raped a 75-year-old woman in May 2022.

She had visited two pubs in Preston and was making her way home when McEvoy – someone she had never met before – approached her on the street and struck up a conversation.

He offered to walk her home and the victim described McEvoy as pleasant and ‘he just made me trust him’.

At her flat they chatted, but McEvoy’s went from ‘gentle to violent’ and raped her.

She rang 999 after McEvoy left the flat and he was arrested nearby.

DC Stephen Rotherham of Lancashire Police’s south division rape investigation team, said: “I’m very pleased that Neil McEvoy is off the streets and I welcome the lengthy prison sentence imposed by Judge Jefferies.

“I’d like to thank the work of the response officers who assisted the investigations into these offences, the work of the Independent Sexual Violence Advocates for supporting the victims and the dedication of the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Lancashire Police are committed to investigating all reports of rape and sexual offences, all reports will be treated with trust and sensitivity.”