A house explosion which killed a pensioner was caused by him accidentally cutting into a gas pipe, an inquest heard.

Frank Burton, 91, was found dead after a 'huge' blast in Wythenshawe on 31 March 2022.

The incident prompted a large emergency response with police, fire crews and gas workers at the house on Brownley Lane for a couple of days.

A number of houses were evacuated and nearby roads remained closed as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Residents reported hearing a 'huge' bang which 'shook their houses like an earthquake'.

Houses on the road were evacuated for a number of hours. Credit: MEN Media

In November last year, an inquest at Manchester Coroners' Court heard how the father-of-two 'penetrated a gas pipe' with a power saw accidentally while trying to cut a worktop.

Nigel Meadows, Senior coroner, said the cutting of the pipe "led to an escape of gas which ignited and caused an explosion and a fire killing the deceased in the kitchen."Mr Burton died as a result of numerous burns and smoke inhalation, with Mr Meadows concluding his death was accidental.

Initially, it was suspected the gas blast was caused by an appliance bought by the pensioner to 'help with the cold snap in anticipation of rising energy bills'.However, the inquest heard that this did not play a part in the explosion.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Burton's brother, Philip, paid tribute describing him as a 'good character' and a 'good guy.' Philip said: "Frank was in the motor industry, he used to do body work and was highly skilled and respected. He was a dad-of-two."This is a chap who when he was working once went ballooning over the Grand Canyon.

"He was an occasional visitor to Las Vegas. I haven't been able to reach Frank for some time, he was deaf.

"He was deaf because he got blown out of bed during the war during The Blitz in Manchester."Mr Burton's son, Paul, also paid tribute to his father, who he said gave him a 'grand upbringing.'

In a statement issued through police, Paul said his dad had lived in the semi-detached house on Brownley Road for 66 years.

Frank and his wife Brenda cutting their cake at their wedding. Credit: MEN Media

He said he grew up in Hulme, before moving to Northenden and then to his mother-in-law's house in Wythenshawe with Brenda.

Paul said: "My dad was a young eight-year-old boy when the Second World War broke out and survived being bombed out twice.""Saying that my dad was very artistic was an understatement. He was able to repair almost anything that people gave him - especially broken jewellery," he added.

"When I was little, I would hear him in his workshop, with the door firmly closed - once, out came a handmade life-sized Dalek."I don't have any regrets at all, as I can't say 'I wished I had done this or that', I did everything I possibly could for both my parents and have very very happy memories of a grand upbringing. Goodnight Dad. Love from your son, Paul."