Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Everton FC.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club’s preferred option of ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa flew into London for talks on Thursday, but reports suggest he has turned down the opportunity.

Dyche was sacked by the Clarets in April 2022, before the club failed to stay in the Premier League.

He put on a shortlist drawn up by Everton after Lampard was sacked on Monday and it is understood he could now be appointed within the next 24 hours.

The 51-year-old was manager of Burnley for a decade, guiding the team into the Premiere League from 2012 to 2022.

He also took the club into Europe for the first time in 51 years, after finishing seventh in the league in 2018.

Sean Dyche was manager of Burnley until April 2022. Credit: PA

Lampard was sacked by the club after losing 17 of the 20 games played in the Premiere League this season placing the team in a relegation battle.

He was the seventh manager to leave Everton and had only taken on the role less than 12 months ago.

The sacking followed frustration from the club's supporters who have called for the club's board to change and not the manager.

Iranian-born billionaire Farhad Moshiri attended the Toffees' game on Saturday 21 January, when they lost 2-0 to West Ham.

It was the first match he had been to in 15 months - and an indication to why there was growing speculation about Lampard's future with the club.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss left eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.

