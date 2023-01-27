Two men have been jailed after seriously assaulting three men in Manchester City Centre.

The three victims were on night out with friends when they were attacked on Peter Street at around 2.15am on Monday 13 June 2022.

The trio were targeted from behind by two men, aged 26 and 30, and were assaulted in "a barbaric manner".

They were hit over the head with a brick, punched and stamped on, causing severe and life changing injuries.

On 26 January, Jordan Smith, 30, from Salford was sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, Simbarashe Mandaza, 26, who is also from Salford, was sentenced to 17 years for assault.

Detective Constable Natalie Hollows of GMP’s City of Manchester district said: "The attack of three innocent young men will never be tolerated in our communities across Greater Manchester.

"Our officers have worked tirelessly with the victims and their families to ensure they receive justice after this horrific and senseless attack.

"The three victims were simply enjoying a night out in Manchester City Centre, when they were attacked in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

"Smith and Mandaza had lay in wait for around 40 minutes after choosing a brick as a weapon before the victims had left a bar on Peter Street at 2.15am.

"The victims were then assaulted in a barbaric manner from behind.

"Though this attack will have a lasting impact on the victims lives it is my hope this sentencing will provide some form of closure.

"Greater Manchester Police would like to thank the victims, their families and members of the public who helped provide information to ensure the sentencing of two dangerous individuals and ensure justice for the victims.”

