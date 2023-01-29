Dog rescuers find homes for 12 American Bulldog puppies abandoned with their mum
A litter of twelve young puppies now have a much brighter future ahead of them, after being abandoned in Liverpool.
The American Bulldog pups, and their two-year-old mum, were found at an empty property in the city.
The building's landlord took the animals to a local vet for checks.
From there they were picked-up by a dog warden, and then placed in the care of the Dogs Trust.
Its staff looked after them and have now found "forever homes" for all of the puppies.
The happy outcome for the American bulldogs comes just days after the RSPCA reported a 73% increase in puppies being abandoned last year.