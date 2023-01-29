Dog rescuers find homes for 12 American Bulldog puppies abandoned with their mum

Play Brightcove video

A litter of twelve young puppies now have a much brighter future ahead of them, after being abandoned in Liverpool.

The American Bulldog pups, and their two-year-old mum, were found at an empty property in the city.

The building's landlord took the animals to a local vet for checks.

The dogs were found abandoned in a property in Liverpool. Credit: Dogs Trust

From there they were picked-up by a dog warden, and then placed in the care of the Dogs Trust.

Its staff looked after them and have now found "forever homes" for all of the puppies.

Each of the sleepy young litter has a new owner waiting for them. Credit: Dogs Trust

The happy outcome for the American bulldogs comes just days after the RSPCA reported a 73% increase in puppies being abandoned last year.