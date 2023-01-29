Tributes have been paid to a "loving" grandad who was hit by a car in a village near St Helens.

Paul Roberts died after being hit by a black Toyota on Liverpool Road in Haydock on Saturday 28 January at around 4.05pm.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped and is now helping police with their enquiries.

In a short statement, Paul’s family said: “It is with great sadness that yesterday 28th January our loving husband, dad and grandad Paul Roberts was tragically killed in a road traffic accident.

“We are beyond devastated and struggling to comprehend what has happened. We love and miss him so very much and would appreciate some privacy over the coming weeks while we pull together to remember him and grieve.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses in connection to the incident.

Constable Carl Davies from Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Paul’s family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident."Our extensive enquiries continue and I am grateful for the members of the community who have helped us so far, as their input has been really important.

"I would like to reiterate our earlier request for anyone with information to keep coming forward as we try and establish what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact us. Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity, I ask that you please check your dashcam footage that may have captured the incident and to also come forward." If you can assist, you can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747 or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference 23000082276.