Operation Roleplay - Blackpool children become 'Cops for a day'

As part of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week, Blackpool Police launchedan exciting opportunity for young people of primary school age in the localcommunity to experience what it is like to be a police officer.

Operation Roleplay saw The Grange Community Centre turn into a policestation, run by Blackpool Police Cadets.

The 'station' had a number of activities available for children, who were issued with their own warrant card and uniform when they arrived.

The children got a look at how fingerprinting works and also got the chance to 'solve crimes' like recovering a stolen bike and finding a missing person.

They also got the chance to spend some time in handcuffs in a 'police cell'

Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith said: "Neighbourhood policing is such a key part ofour force and allows us to really get to know our communities and what matters themost to them.

"Community engagement is so important to us, so hosting an event such as this oneis a great way for us to meet our residents. What's more is children in the localcommunity can experience some exciting aspects of policing, whilst learning newskills along the way".