A teenager has been found dead next to a derelict building in Liverpool.

Emergency services attended the scene on Westminster Road in Kirkdale on Sunday 29 January at around 7.30am following reports of a death.

The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Westminster Road Credit: MEN Media

Witnesses reported a large emergency service response in the area, including scientific support officers and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

Their focus appeared to be on a derelict building on the corner of Westminster Road and Bradwell Street.

Currently, it is not clear whether this is where the teenager died. NWAS paramedics left the scene at around 10.15am, with police leaving shortly after.The boy's family have been informed.