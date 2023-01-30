Play Brightcove video

A terminally speedway fan has been granted his final wish after around 100 bikers turned out to greet him outside his care home.

David Wildman, from Colne in Lancashire, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and, after his condition worsened, was given a terminal prognosis.

The resident of Albert House care home was a keen speedway rider when he was younger, and an avid Belle Vue Aces fan.

After telling staff he would love to see the bikes once more before he dies, they jumped into action.

Dawn Murphy, Manager at Albert House residential home said: "David said to me 'I'd love to have one more wave at some bikes' and I thought, I've got to make it happen."

David watching the procession go by Credit: Albert House

Despite being told it would take a week to organise, in just four hours, Dawn managed to arrange around 100 bikers to turn out to greet David and drive past.

Dawn said: "His face said it all. There were people clapping and cheering. The Colne community did him proud.

"I'm very honoured we were able to do one last thing for him."

The Belle Vue Aces fan gave his seal of approval to the riders Credit: Albert House

Dawn says David, who does not have any close family, told her: "You don't know how much this has meant to me, thank you. I can't believe people have done this for me."

David has had a lot of friends in speedway but lost contact with them after he came into the care home.

He has lots of racing memorabilia and says he has chosen to leave some of his estate to speedway related causes.

The care home has now received emails from ex-riders sending well wishes to David, some of whom knew him over 25 years ago at Belle Vue.

David has been a speedway rider and fan all his life Credit: Albert House

Many were happy to report David was able to live to see the Aces win the title for the first time in 29 years.

