The Isle of Man has ended a warning for bird flu, after a string of cases.

It comes after a surveillance zone had been placed in the Patrick area to the west of the Island in December after a case of high pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in poultry had been found.

It had placed restrictions on the movement of poultry in the area - including keeping birds housed or isolated and any movement had to be licensed by a veterinary inspector.

The UK has battling bird flu over winter Credit: ITV Granada

But, after no new cases were found, restrictions have now been lifted.

The Island's Chief Veterinary Officer, Amy Beckett warned there is still a "significant risk" of avian flu in the winter.

She issued some advice to reduce the risk:

Keepers of poultry and other captive birds should continue to house their birds wherepossible or otherwise keep them separate from wild birds.

Poultry and other captive birds should be provided with feed and water to which wildbirds have no access.

Keepers of poultry and other captive birds and others who come into contact with suchbirds should cleanse and disinfect their footwear.

The news comes as the UK has been battling bird flu around the country and strict measures have been introduced in different regions.

