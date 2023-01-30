Lancashire have made a double Kiwi swoop by signing Daryl Mitchell and Colin De Grandhomme ahead of the 2023 season.

The New Zealand all-rounders have signed overseas contracts with the Red Rose and will be available to play in the LV= Insurance County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast.

De Grandhomme, 36, will be available to play the first four matches of the County Championship campaign before he is joined by compatriot Mitchell, who arrives before Lancashire's clash with Somerset on 11 May.

Heading to Old Trafford - Colin De Grandhomme Credit: PA Images

Both players will be available for Lancashire Lightning for the entirety of the T20 Blast and Mitchell's arrival will come in preparation for New Zealand's white-ball tour of England in August and September.

Mitchell told the Lancashire website: "I am delighted to be joining Lancashire this English summer. The county has a proud history and having lived in Manchester as a child for a couple of years - it's special to return in this way.

"I had a taste of the Vitality Blast and County Championship with Middlesex in 2021 and I am really looking forward to trying to make contributions in both competitions for Lancashire this summer. The chance to test my skills again in two strong competitions is exciting as a player."

Mitchell has played 90 first-class matches, scoring 5,038 runs and has over 3,000 runs in T20 cricket - including 14 fifties - and has previously played in the Vitality Blast with Middlesex in 2021.

Bolstering the Red Rose ranks - Daryl Mitchell Credit: PA Images

The 31-year-old had a stunning tour of England last summer, scoring a century in each of the three Tests.

Veteran De Grandhomme has nscored 15 centuries, taken 212 first-class wickets and has scored more than 4,000 runs in T20 competitions, having represented teams such as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Adelaide Strikers in the IPL and Big Bash respectively.

Retired international De Grandhomme also commented: "I'm really looking forward to the opportunity of playing for Lancashire this season. I've loved playing county cricket previously and I can't wait to get to England in April to kick off the season with the Red Rose.

"Lancashire has an exciting squad who have been so close to silverware in the last couple of years, hopefully I can help to add some experience to the dressing room so that we can go one step further this season."