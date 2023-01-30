Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck

A former personal trainer has landed his own part in a Bollywood blockbuster - making him the first ever white male actor to be cast in a leading role.

Richard Lovatt, from Huddersfield and now living in Stretford, moved to India in 2014 - working with Bollywood stars as a personal trainer.

He says the director of the film had searched 'Gora speaking Hindi' on Youtube. Translated it means Hindi speaking white man.

Richard was then contacted to do an audition in India and was eventually successful in landing the role in the currently untitled film.

Richard said: "I just felt fine doing it. Just go for it. Lots of directors have asked where I learnt and I don't even know the names of them.

"This time it is a main role throughout the whole film. It's going to be a tough ask, but I'm preparing."

Amazon has already made a documentary about him - entitled 'Rich in Hollywood'. He has taken more than 50 Hindi lessons, the most spoken language in India.

Richard has already made some small cameo appearances in Bollywood films before, including a small role in the 2017 film 'Karwaan', which starred the late Irrfan Khan - one of the most famous actors in Indian cinema.

But Richard says he does not sing in the film but does dance.

When asked how he will learn so much dialogue, Richard joked: "I say please give me my lines as early as possible!

"Bollywood is a success because even the poorest people can watch it. It's them living in their dream world."

