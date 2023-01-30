Play Brightcove video

Friends of a missing woman say her two little girls "want their mummy home" as they urge the public to come forward with information that may find her.

Nicola Bulley, 45, has been missing for four days and was last seen at 9.15am on Friday 27 January after walking along a footpath in the town of Wyre, Lancashire.

Her friend, Emma White, said: "Everyone's pulling together to bring Nicky home. We plea if anyone knows anything, share with the police.

"Two little girls want their mummy home - please help."

Nicola's mobile phone was found on a bench, while her brown spaniel was also discovered close to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Police have appealed for witnesses as they continue their “intensive” search operation for Nicola, with officers saying they are becoming increasingly concerned as time passes.

Lancashire Police say it does not believe her disappearance is a 'crime inquiry' and is keeping a "really open mind about what could have happened".

Police indicated she had done a school drop-off before going on a regular dog walk.

Another friend of Nicola's, Heather Gibbons said: "This is not Nicky, this is out of character. She adores her family, girls and husband.

"They are so loved. We know that if she could be, she'd be at home."

Nicola, who is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with light brown shoulder-length hair, was last seen walking her dog before going missing.

She was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies and her hair was tied into a ponytail.

In a press conference on Monday 30 January, Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Police said: “We appeal for anyone who may have been driving through the village of St Michael’s last Friday morning at about 9.15am.

"We ask any one who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to us, or people who may have been dog-walking in the area or on the tow path to come forward."

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27. For immediate sightings call 999.