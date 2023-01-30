Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The Love Island stars, who are both 23, announced the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them in the hospital.

Tommy - the half brother of heavy weight champion Tyson Fury - can be seen cradling the newborn in his arms while Hague hugs her partner.

The post also confirmed the baby was born on 23 January. The couple have not revealed her name.

Sharing one picture of her cuddling the newborn on her Instagram stories, the creative director of Pretty Little Thing wrote: "One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been one of the best things to ever happen to me... it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

The pair met during the fifth series of ITV’s hit dating show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple who met on Love Island shared the happy news on Instagram. Credit: Molly-Mae / Instagram

Fellow Love Island contestants are among those to offer their congratulations.

Maura Higgins, who was on the same season as the pair, wrote: “So so so proud of you always, she is so perfect”.

Series seven winner Millie Court added: “Congrats both of you!"

The news comes after Fury's boxing rival Jake Paul let the news slip in a social media post showcasing their upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia.

The YouTuber and fighter said that there were "no excuses" for their match to be delayed now that the "baby is born".

