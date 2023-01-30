Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

A record-breaking debut author who has been described as the next JK Rowling has kicked off a tour of local schools with her best-selling book Skandar and the Unicorn Thief.

Annabel Steadman first started writing her book about bloodthirsty unicorns in 2018, it was then published in hardback in April 2022.

Since then Skandar and the Unicorn Thief has become a New York Times bestseller and has bagged a five-book deal as well as a seven-figure television deal.

Annabel's deal is thought to be the biggest ever given to a debut children's author with critics comparing the story to that of Harry Potter.

She has now begun a book tour where she hopes to inspire the next generation of authors, beginning with a visit to Manchester High School for Girls.

The Skandar series is said to be the most highly anticipated children's book since Harry Potter Credit: ITV

Annabel first began writing the story, which follows a boy called Skandar Smith, named after Annabel's younger brother, in a world of blood thirsty unicorns while working as a lawyer.

She then quite her job to follow her dreams.

"The idea for Skandar and the Unicorn Thief came to me in images one day as I walked back from the train station in Oxford," Annabel said.

"I saw Skandar Smith first: a brown-haired boy who wasn’t popular or strong or confident or anything else you’d expect a hero to be.

"But he was riding something – what was it? A dragon? An eagle? No. It was fierce, certainly. I half shut my eyes and saw him taking off in front of me.

"Skandar soared through the sky ahead of me. On a unicorn. It wasn’t like any unicorn I’d seen before. It was ferocious. It was magical. It was deadly.

"The message of Skandar and the Unicorn Thief is a simple one – together we are always stronger. Oh, and it turns out unicorns aren’t quite as we expected…"

A.F Steadman broke records for her debut Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, selling more than 54,000 copies. Credit: ITV News

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief has been translated into 46 languages and has sold over 54,000 copies.

The second book in the series, Skandar and the Phantom Rider, is due out in Spring and is said to be the most anticipated kids' book since Harry Potter.

There will be a free virtual school event that students can attend on Thursday 2 February at 2.30 pm and schools can sign up to join the event here.