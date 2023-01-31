Police searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley say they want to speak to a man walking a dog at the same time and area as when she went missing.

Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since 9.15 am on Friday 27 January after walking along a footpath in the town of Wyre, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police say they are looking to speak to a man who was walking a small white fluffy dog near the River Wyre on Friday morning.

Lancashire police during their search for Nicola Bulley Credit: PA Images

They have described him as around 70 years old, white, six feet tall and well-built. He is said to have spoken to a woman in the area before walking in the direction of Rowanwater.

Nicola Bulley was walking her brown springer spaniel, Willow in the area. The mum's mobile phone - still connected to a conference call - was found on a bench near the riverbank,

Her family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.

"The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.

“We ask for anyone who thinks they may have any information that may help the police find Nicola to please come forward and help them with their inquiries.”

Specialist search officers drive a boat along the River Wyre where Lancashire Police are searching for missing Nicola. Credit: PA Images

Speaking at a press conference on Monday Superintendent Sally Riley said Ms Bulley knew the area well and used to do the riverside walk regularly.

She added that concern is rising as the days pass by.

She said: “We’ve got a large area to search. People do go missing but clearly as time goes on, we become more and more concerned for Nicola.

“But we’re very much hoping that we will find something to try to bring her home safe and well soon.”

Police dive teams, fire service drones, search dogs, helicopters and mountain rescue volunteers have all been deployed to the area to carry out extensive searches.

Officers say they are also supporting Nicola’s family and remain in close contact with them.