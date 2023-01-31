Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Paul Crone

A couple from Stockport are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a tea party at their care home and a letter from the King.

Jean and Derek Heywood, who are both 96, met at a dance in their local conservative club in Stockport.

Jean said: "Servicemen came in free so Derek arrived and that was it.

"He walked me home and the next day he stood outside where I worked and we became a couple."

Couple devoted to each other celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary in style Credit: ITV Granada

Despite the ease of meeting their married life did not start well - Derek was late for their wedding because he was in the pub.

The couple, who now live in the Brinnington Hall Care Home, have fond memories of their honeymoon in Llandudno, except for the desserts.

Jean said: "We had prunes and custard every night for our sweet, there was nothing else".

The food at their anniversary party was a lot tastier and the happy couple were centre stage, surrounded by family and friends.

Amy Lamb, their granddaughter-in-law said: "They are just amazing, the way in which they are together and how happy they are as long as they are together."

Jean says her family "mean everything to me, everything, I love them all".

King Charles sends the couple an anniversary card Credit: ITV Granada

The number of cards, including a special delivery from King Charles bear testament to the affection the couple are held in.

They received a treasured letter from the late Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary.

