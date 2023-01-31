The slogan for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contenst has been unveiled as 'United By Music' with nods to the cultures of both Liverpool and Ukraine.

Alongside the slogan, artwork showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags was also revealed.

The BBC, who are the official broadcaster, said the new slogan: “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

The logo pays tribute to Liverpool's musical heritage and iron street signs - with the font Penny Lane used in a nod to the Beatles song of the same name in 1967.

The new branding is a partnership between the UK’s Superunion agency and Ukraine’s creative studio Starlight Creative.

Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest for Ukraine but the country was unable to host this year because of the Russian invasion.

As the UK came second at the European event with singer Sam Ryder, it took over the responsibility for organising the event. Liverpool then beat Glasgow to host the competition.

The slogan is 'United By Music' Credit: Eurovision Song Contest / BBC

Martin Green, managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at the BBC said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic.

“This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE is using the branding already before it is rolled out across the city from April.

The Beatles form a significant part of Liverpool's musical folklore Credit: PA Images

Olena Martynova, CEO of Starlight Creative (a Ukrainian creative studio) said: “Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire. “For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.”

The Eurovision handover and allocation draw programme will take place on Tuesday 31 January from 7pm.

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the song contest in May.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast