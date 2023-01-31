Family of Hillsborough victim says apology is 34 years too late

Play Brightcove video

The sister of a man who died at Hillsborough says the police apology is 34 years too late.

Louise Brookes, who lost her brother Andrew Brookes in the tragedy, said senior officers should have acknowledged their failings after police 'lied' about her brother's death and the other 96 killed in the tragedy.

She was 17 when her brother died, adding they had "taken her whole life away" leaving her with "nothing".

Louise, who is from Bromsgrove said: "She has never known another disaster where the loved ones or bereaved families and survivors are treated with so much contempt and hatred, as they have done with Hillsborough."

On the day of Hillsborough, Andrew went to the semi final with four friends.

"Andrew was really happy on the morning of the match," she said.

"I remember seeing him put two £20 notes in his pocket... He wanted me to tape Match of the Day for him. I was the last one of my family to see him alive.

"After he died, the whole dynamics of our family changed. Mum and dad never really recovered.

"Mum had a heart attack in 1996 and died of cancer in 2000. Dad just shut himself away and he never went back to work."

She said a Hillsborough Law is vital to hold police officers to account for their failings.

Adding, in her view, "the corrupt officers at Hillsborough" were able to get away with their lies for so long, because they know they are protected by 'the establishment'.

She asked why it had taken the government five years to respond to Bishop James Jones's report, which called for a 'change in attitude' by the police to ensure the 'pain and suffering of Hillsborough was never repeated.'

Downing Street has defended the lack of a formal government response to the Hillsborough report by the former bishop of Liverpool.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said part of the delay was to avoid the risk of prejudicing legal cases.“

The Government has been working closely with the relevant departments and organisations to carefully consider and address the points directed at the government,” the spokesman said.

“That’s alongside the work with the police, because there are elements that span both government and policing.

”The spokesman said there was no specific date for a government response as “it’s important to ensure we do this properly”.

The spokesman added: “I understand that some of the Government’s response has been impacted by the need to avoid the risk of prejudice during the Hillsborough criminal proceedings.”