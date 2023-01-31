A drinks firm has been fined £800,000 after a lorry driver was killed by a forklift truck.

John Fitzpatrick, 59, suffered serious head injuries after he was hit by the truck while waiting for a delivery for his trailer at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford.

Mr Fitzpatrick, from Chadderton, Oldham later died in hospital.

Kingsland, which supplies wine to several large supermarket chains, pleaded guilty to two health and safety breaches at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

John Fitzpatrick was struck by the vehicle on 19 August 2020. Credit: Family photo

Mr Fitzpatrick's wife, Paula, said her husband had kissed her goodbye before leaving for work on the night he was killed.

She said John, who was a grandfather, had started as an agency worker based at Kingsland Drinks shortly before his death.

She said: "The next thing I knew, the police were knocking on my door. It was horrendous.

"They took us to the hospital and I met my son. They tried to do everything they could for John."

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Fitzpatrick described him as a 'lovely bloke' and a 'family man'.

Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford. Credit: MEN Media

Mrs Fitzpatrick added: “John was a joyful character, full of life, and often described as the life and soul of the party.

“He would talk to anyone and I would often lose him for a couple of hours when he went to the local shop as he would be talking to all the neighbours on the way.

“He was that kind of person – a very hardworking man who would do all the DIY around the house and that included all the family’s odd-jobs.

“His death has devastated all of us and he is greatly missed."

Inside the depot of Kingsland Drinks Ltd Credit: MEN Media

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Kingsland Drinks Ltd's risk assessment was 'not fit for purpose'.

There was no pedestrian and vehicle segregation in place in the loading area. Visiting drivers were not given clear information about site safety, investigators found.

Mrs Fitzpatrick said: "We have got to move on now. It's been hanging over our head for two-and-a-half years.

"They made mistakes and it should not have happened, but it did. I have no hatred for them."

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Sharon Butler said: “This death would have been prevented if clear controls had been in place for visiting drivers.

The company has been fined £800,000. Credit: MEN Media

“Companies who have loading areas need to provide information and instructions to visiting drivers and have clear segregation in place to ensure the site is safe for all who use it.“Easy steps can be taken to reduce the risk of visiting drivers becoming injured on site.”A spokesperson for Kingslands Drinks Ltd said: “Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of Mr Fitzpatrick. We accept the outcome of the sentencing hearing."Following the tragic accident we promptly implemented changes to enhance the existing health and safety controls on site to minimise the risks and have fully co-operated with the Health and Safety Executive throughout the investigation.

"The business has had a good health and safety record for many years and has a sincere regard for the well-being of employees and visitors to the site."Given ongoing proceedings, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...