A man has died following a crash involving two lorries on the M62.

The collision happened between two lorries at the Croft interchange, at junction 10 near to Cheshire shortly after 4.30am on Tuesday 31 January.

Following the incident one lorry caught fire, and sadly one of the drivers died at the scene.

It is believed the second driver did not suffer any injuries and is helping police with their enquiries.

The M62 eastbound between Croft and Orrell interchanges remains closed and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1468300.