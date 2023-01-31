Manchester United have turned down a world record fee from Arsenal for forward Alessia Russo.

The bid is understood to have been higher than the current record of £400,000 for a women's player - which was set by Barcelona for Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh.

Russo, 23, turned down an offer to sign a contract extension with United in the summer.

She was a standout player as the Lionesses won a historic European Championships at Wembley.

Alessia Russo in action for the Red Devils Credit: PA Images

Russo has about six months left on her contract - and the deadline for transfer's in the Women's Super League is 5.00 pm on Tuesday 31 January.

If a club cannot agree a fee with United after that deadline - Russo can agree to join a new club on a free transfer in the summer.

However if Russo wants to leave Red Devils, the club would most likely sell her immediately then let her leave for free.

Alessia Russo with her England and United teammate Mary Earps Credit: PA Images

She has scored 17 goals in 35 league games for the club in three years, alongside 10 goals in 17 caps for England.

Manchester United are currently top of the WSL but only on goal difference ahead of Chelsea. Arsenal are in third - three points behind United with a game in hand.

