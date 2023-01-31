Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced the name of her baby girl with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

A post on social media showed the week-old baby in the couple's Manchester home with a neon sign above her with her name - Bambi.

She is also next to a stuffed animal of her Disney name-sake.

Paris Fury, Tommy's sister-in-law, commented on the post "Her name is just as cute as her. Loved seeing yous today she is absolutely perfect x"

The Love Island stars, who are both 23, previously announced the news of the birth on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them in the hospital.

Molly-Mae, who is also the creative director of fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, has also shared a number of other intimate posts of her and baby Bambi on her Instagram stories - including a video of Tommy giving 'nose kisses' to his daughter.

On one post she wrote: "My heart explodes every time I look at her, the love is unbelievable".

The pair met during the fifth series of ITV’s hit dating show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.