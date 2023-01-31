A multi-kilo cocaine dealer's identity was revealed to detectives after a contact revealed his real name in a message.

Kurtis Bolton used the handle 'Ladbrookes' on Encrochat to supply over 23kg of the Class A drug between 27 March and 5 June 2020.

Police said the 26-year-old from Bidston in Merseyside appeared to be working for a user called 'PoundCake', and had been involved in collecting and transporting around £305,000 as part of the conspiracy.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Bolton and his associates revealed personal information about themselves.

Police managed to recover this information when the EncroChat service was hacked in early 2020.

Prosecutor, Nicola Daley told the court how the first clue to his identity was revealed after he arranged for another person, using the handle 'TastefulScooter', to come and collect some cash.

Ms Daley said: "Tastefulscooter’ later indicated to another handle, 'PoundCake' that he had sorted ‘da dow’, i.e the money, with 'Kurt'."

At that time, Bolton lived in Collin Road in Bidston, which backed onto Hoblyn Road, which, in turn, backs onto some allotments.

Ms Daley continued: "In another conversation, ‘Ladbrookes’ spoke about having to climb over the back into ‘Hoblyn’ and then ‘over the backs into to the allots’.

"At that time, the defendant lived in Collin Road in Bidston, which backed onto Hoblyn Road, which, in turn, backs onto some allotments."

Liverpool Crown Court Credit: ITV News

Ms Daley also told the court how there was reference to the defendant having access to weapons including knives and how "he uses others to store his drugs, so that he doesn’t have to risk storing them at his house".

On 25 April 2020, some messages showed Bolton was holding onto £140,000 in cash on behalf of someone.

"The Scale of Criminality shows that during the capture period, he was involved in agreeing to supply 23.5kg of cocaine and in the movement of £305,000 in cash relating to the supply of drugs," she said.

Bolton was arrested on 19 April 2021 after two motorbikes were spotted by a Merseyside Police riding "in tandem" on Slatey Road, Birkenhead.

When the officers activated their sirens, the bikes sped off through a residential area.

He forced to stop because a recovery vehicle was blocking the road.

The 26-year-old told the arresting officers he had a knife in his trousers, and a dagger in a sheath was taken from him by police.

Bolton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to transfer criminal property(cash), being carried on a stolen vehicle, being driven dangerously and possession of a bladed article in public.

Despite the seriousness of his crimes, Bolton had no previous convictions apart from a caution for possessing cannabis a few years prior.

Jo Maxwell, defending, said her client had a two-year-old son with his long-term partner and had made a "catastrophic mistake".

"He wants to know his earliest date of release so he can put his life back together, for his family and his partner, who he is in a settled relationship with," she said.

Judge Harris told the young dad: "Class A drug-dealing brings misery to individuals and communities.

"You, I find, voluntarily entered this dangerous world and facilitated whole-sale drug dealing."Not only are the drugs themselves highly addictive, but they fuel acquisitive crime and can often lead to extreme violence."

Bolton was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison. He will serve half of that time behind bars before being released on licence.

