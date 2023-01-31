National Police leaders have apologised to the Hillsborough families for the first time in 33 years.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing accepted police failures were the main cause of the tragedy, in which 97 people died.

They said sorry on behalf of all 43 police forces in England and Wales, in response to a report published by the former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones in November 2017.

Five years on, their response is made now be public after the culmination of legal proceedings.

97 fans were unlawfully killed in a crush on the terraces at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989. Credit: PA Images

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, College of Policing CEO, said: “Policing has profoundly failed those bereaved by the Hillsborough disaster over many years and we are sorry that the service got it so wrong.

"Police failures were the main cause of the tragedy and have continued to blight the lives of family members ever since.

“When leadership was most needed, the bereaved were often treated insensitively and the response lacked coordination and oversight.

“Today’s report explains long-term, and more recent, developments in how the police responds to mass fatality incidents.

"Hillsborough is a touchstone for long-lasting change in policing and there is a commitment from the leadership in policing to create a modern, dynamic police service which acts without fear or favour, and with integrity and empathy."

Bishop James Jones has criticised the fact the government is yet to respond to his report. Credit: PA Images

Bishop James Jones said "a change in attitude" was needed to ensure the "pain and suffering" of Hillsborough families was not repeated.

He called for a charter for bereaved families, the right to publicly-funded legal representation and a "duty of candour" for police officers.

The bishop also praised the families' "exceptional" tenacity but criticised the fact the government is yet to respond to his report.

National Police leaders said their response is a commitment to avoid the failures made during and after the Hillsborough Disaster

Their reforms in response to the report include:

All police forces in England and Wales have signed up to a Charter for Families Bereaved Through Public Tragedy - police organisations must acknowledge when mistakes have been made and must not seek to defend the indefensible.

The College of Policing and NPCC have agreed the content of a new Code of Practice on police information and records management to prevent the problems faced after the Hillsborough disaster when records were lost or destroyed.

The College of Policing’s Code of Ethics will be revised this year and candour will be a key theme.

New national guidance for Family Liaison Officers has been issued, incorporating learning from the Hillsborough Families Report, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the 2017 terrorist attacks.

The terms ‘belonging to’ or ‘property of the coroner’ should not be used in future disasters.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt, said: “As police officers, we come to work to keep the public safe and as a service, we failed to do this at Hillsborough.

"I am deeply sorry for the tragic loss of life, and for the pain and suffering that the families of the 97 victims experienced on that day and in the many years that have followed.

“Collectively, the changes made since the Hillsborough disaster and in response to Rt Reverend James Jones’s report aim to ensure the terrible police failures made on the day and in the aftermath can never happen again.

“Police chiefs today are committed to responding to major incidents with openness and with compassion for the families involved.

"They committed to putting the interests of victims and families above any other interest and acting with candour at every turn.”

Margaret Aspinall has campaigned tirelessly for the Hillsborough families. Credit: PA Images

97 Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed as a result of a crush on the terraces at the Hillsborough Stadium at the Sheffield Wednesday ground in April 1989.

One of those who died was 18-year-old James Aspinall.

His mother Margaret has campaigned for justice along with other bereaved families.

"I remember writing to somebody in Government to say I hope this report does not get put on a shelf gathering dust for years like other things in the past have done," she said.

"We are now in 2023. How long does it take to read a report, to come out with your findings or what you think should happen?"

18-year-old James Aspinall died at Hillsborough. Credit: Margaret Aspinall

In October 2022, after a recommendation in Mr Jones's report, the Home Office said it had established an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths.

But it emerged, there was no consultation with the bereaved families before the announcement.

At the time, the Home Office said it was committed to responding to the report "as soon as practicable".

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “South Yorkshire Police absolutely accepts the Hillsborough Families Report and the national police service response.

“We are fully committed to delivering the learning points raised and are signed up to the Charter for Families Bereaved Through Public Tragedy to ensure we deliver an honest, open and accountable response to such matters."

“We cannot change or undo the harm and hurt caused by our previous failings, but I am determined to ensure those lessons are a thread through our approach in the future.”

Merseyside's Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said, "Nothing and no-one can undo their suffering" Credit: PA

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “The Hillsborough families have suffered unimaginable heartache for many years due to the profound failings of policing."

“Nothing and no-one can undo their suffering."

“But it is only right those failings are openly acknowledged, and that policing publicly commits to taking every possible action to make sure no other families are forced to endure the injustice they have experienced."

“Much has changed in policing in recent years and, as this report sets out, a huge amount of work has been undertaken to address the points of learning set out by Bishop James to ensure no other families are so badly let down."

“This report demonstrates that commitment from the very top ranks of policing and on behalf of all forces nationally and recognises that, as the Manchester Arena attack has demonstrated, there can be no room for complacency."

“As police leaders, we must strive to increase accountability and transparency within our justice system and enhance the support for victims of crime, especially those left bereft by public disasters, wherever possible."

“Care, compassion, openness, transparency and accountability are values which should be embedded in every layer of policing, criminal justice and government."

“That’s why I continue to support calls for the Government to bring forward a Hillsborough Law Now to rebalance the scales of justice and ensure these principles are enshrined throughout our system.”

A police chief has said also stressed action is needed to tackle "disgusting" football chants about the Hillsborough disaster.

National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt was asked about the rise in offensive chants about the 1989 tragedy, in which 97 Liverpool fans died, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

He said: "It is disgusting and action needs to be taken to stop people doing that."

"Every football match we'll have match commanders and we'll be making sure that stewards are aware and stewards or police will deal with issues, but it is worrying that this is occurring.

"I certainly will, through our national police lead for football, I can say that I'll raise that again and pick that up because of course today's announcements will no doubt raise again the profile more broadly to Hillsborough.

"That will be a matter for match commanders, whether it's at Anfield or any other stadium, to deal with and then working with the security regime, with the club, with the stewards and then the police that are on duty."

Last year the Football Association (FA) expressed concerns about a rise in the frequency of chants about the disaster, which happened at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

The association said it supported efforts to stamp out the behaviour but could not sanction clubs because it only has jurisdiction under its rules to act on discriminatory chanting.

