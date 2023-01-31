Police say a suspected firearm was used to threaten staff at a Post Office in Trafford.

The panic alarm was pressed which activated a smoke cloak at the Post Office on Lostock Road in Davyhulme on Saturday 14 January at around 1pm.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it would now like to speak to a man with a distinctive red and black Berghaus jacket in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Emma Bentley of Trafford’s CID said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened or who may know who this person is so they can help with our enquiries.

“Fortunately no one was harmed at the time and after exploring a number of lines of enquiry, we are now in a position to ask for the help of the public.

"We believe there is no direct threat to the local community but we are continuing to monitor the surrounding areas closely and will continue to ensure patrols are in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP or speak to Crimestoppers