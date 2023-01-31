A murder investigation is underway after a teenager has died from a suspected stabbing in south Manchester.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital after police were called to the incident on Stockport Road in Levenshulme on Sunday 22 January.

The 19-year-old has now died because of their injuries.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Over the weekend we have now launched a murder investigation after the victim has sadly passed away as a result of his injuries."

Police tape in Levenshulme after the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Previously, Akbar Kafeel Khan, of Hyde Road, Gorton, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old was also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 25 January.

A woman who was arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was bailed pending further enquiries.

Police introduced stop and search powers in area in the days following the incident.

