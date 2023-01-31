Drivers in Merseyside and Cheshire are facing travel chaos as a slew of incidents have impacted the M62 eastbound.

The motorway has been affected by two separate incidents overnight resulting in the eastbound carriageway being closed:

Between junction 7 and junction 8

At junction 10 at the Croft Interchange with the M6

National Highways staff are currently resurfacing several lanes and repairing safety barriers along the eastbound M62 between junction 7 and 8 following a lorry fire.

This work is unlikely to be completed before mid-afternoon on Tuesday 31 January.

A signed diversion from junction 7 remains in place, drivers heading eastbound beyond the area are advised to seek alternative motorway routes.

A police investigation into the second incident at junction 10 is continuing.

Two lorries collided at around 4.30 am resulting in a second fire. Resurfacing and safety barrier repairs are also likely needed with the potential for the eastbound carriageway to be closed through the evening rush hour.

A man died following the crash. It is believed the second driver did not suffer any injuries and is helping police with their enquiries.

Due to the location of the incident at junction 10, drivers on the eastbound M62 are still able to join the northbound and southbound M6.

Motorists leaving the northbound and southbound M6 are also able to join the eastbound and westbound M62 but there is likely to be heavy traffic.

Advice remains to check before you travel.