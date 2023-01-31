Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 28-year-old council worker who was shot dead in Liverpool.

Ashley Dale was killed in her own home in Old Swan in August 2022 in a case of mistaken identity.

A 40-year-old and a 28-year old, both from Huyton in Merseyside were arrested on Monday 30 January on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm.

Police attended the property on Leinster Road at around 12.40am on 21 August 2022 following concerns for a woman at the home.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: ITV News

The Knowsley Council worker was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home and was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

A 25-year-old man from St Helens has also been taken into police custody for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.

On what would have been Ms Dale's 29th birthday in December 2022, her family issued a statement which said: “Her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable.

“Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family.

“Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley.

“A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

“We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Anyone with information in connection with the investigation can contact police on social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 22000615873.