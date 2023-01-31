Two lanes have remained closed on the M62 heading eastbound due to a lorry fire.

The HGV fire broke out in the evening. Initially it was closed in both directions, but has now reopened westbound, heading towards Liverpool.

The motorway remains shut eastbound between junction 7 in St Helens and junction 8 in Burtonwood.

National Highways North West said: "The #M62 in #Cheshire is closed eastbound within J10 due to a serious collision and vehicle fire. "Emergency services are in attendance."

Part of the M62 in Cheshire heading towards Manchester is expected to remain closed through rush hour this morning on Tuesday 31 January.