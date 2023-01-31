Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was fatally shot in Liverpool.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, in the early hours of Sunday 21 August 2022.

The Knowsley Council worker was taken to hospital where she died later the same day.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Merseyside Police has now charged James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 31 January, morning.

Both had previously been arrested as part of the investigation, police said, with 13 others having also been previously arrested.

A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody.

Her death was one of three gun killings within a week in Liverpool in 2022, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on 22 August and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on 16 August.