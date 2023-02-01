Two Manchester acts are set to headline Parklife Festival 2023.

Rapper Aitch and indie band The 1975 are to headline the event at Manchester's Heaton Park in June.

For Aitch, from Moston, it will be a homecoming celebration and a UK festival headline exclusive.

Aitch said: "Buzzin' to be headlining Parklife this year! It’s been one of my main goals since I started music, so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal.

"I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy."

Other acts on the line-up include The Prodigy, for their first festival performance since 2018, and a collaborative show from hip-hop pioneers Wu Tang Clan and Nas, playing together for the first time on a stage in the UK.

Parklife 2022. Credit: Anthony Mooney

More acts confirmed to hit the stages in June include:

Skrillex

NxWorries - Anderson Paak & Knxwledge

Slowthai

Becky Hill

Raye

Rudimental (Live)

Patrick Topping

Self Esteem

Confidence Man

Carl Cox

Flo

Overmono

Jon Hopkins

Andy C

Mimi Webb

Annie Mac

Eliza Rose

LF System

Nia Archives

Knucks

Honey Dijon

Mall Grab

Shygirl

JPEGMAFIA

Tickets will go on sale via presale at 10am Thursday 2 February and any final tickets open to the public from 10am on Friday 3 February.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast