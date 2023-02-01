Aitch and The 1975 set to headline Parklife Festival 2023 in Manchester homecoming

Rapper Aitch and Matty Healy from The 1975. Credit: PA Images

Two Manchester acts are set to headline Parklife Festival 2023.

Rapper Aitch and indie band The 1975 are to headline the event at Manchester's Heaton Park in June.

For Aitch, from Moston, it will be a homecoming celebration and a UK festival headline exclusive.

Aitch said: "Buzzin' to be headlining Parklife this year! It’s been one of my main goals since I started music, so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal.

"I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy."

Other acts on the line-up include The Prodigy, for their first festival performance since 2018, and a collaborative show from hip-hop pioneers Wu Tang Clan and Nas, playing together for the first time on a stage in the UK.

Parklife 2022. Credit: Anthony Mooney

More acts confirmed to hit the stages in June include:

  • Skrillex

  • NxWorries - Anderson Paak & Knxwledge

  • Slowthai

  • Becky Hill

  • Raye

  • Rudimental (Live)

  • Patrick Topping

  • Self Esteem

  • Confidence Man

  • Carl Cox

  • Flo

  • Overmono

  • Jon Hopkins

  • Andy C

  • Mimi Webb

  • Annie Mac

  • Eliza Rose

  • LF System

  • Nia Archives

  • Knucks

  • Honey Dijon

  • Mall Grab

  • Shygirl

  • JPEGMAFIA

Tickets will go on sale via presale at 10am Thursday 2 February and any final tickets open to the public from 10am on Friday 3 February.

