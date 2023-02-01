Aitch and The 1975 set to headline Parklife Festival 2023 in Manchester homecoming
Two Manchester acts are set to headline Parklife Festival 2023.
Rapper Aitch and indie band The 1975 are to headline the event at Manchester's Heaton Park in June.
For Aitch, from Moston, it will be a homecoming celebration and a UK festival headline exclusive.
Aitch said: "Buzzin' to be headlining Parklife this year! It’s been one of my main goals since I started music, so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal.
"I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy."
Other acts on the line-up include The Prodigy, for their first festival performance since 2018, and a collaborative show from hip-hop pioneers Wu Tang Clan and Nas, playing together for the first time on a stage in the UK.
More acts confirmed to hit the stages in June include:
Skrillex
NxWorries - Anderson Paak & Knxwledge
Slowthai
Becky Hill
Raye
Rudimental (Live)
Patrick Topping
Self Esteem
Confidence Man
Carl Cox
Flo
Overmono
Jon Hopkins
Andy C
Mimi Webb
Annie Mac
Eliza Rose
LF System
Nia Archives
Knucks
Honey Dijon
Mall Grab
Shygirl
JPEGMAFIA
Tickets will go on sale via presale at 10am Thursday 2 February and any final tickets open to the public from 10am on Friday 3 February.
