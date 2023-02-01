Dealing with 2 young children and trying to hold down a job is tricky at the best of times. But throw the teachers' strike into the mix, and it can be like juggling soot!

Chorley mum Nicola Baker was lucky today and managed to take her son Charlie and daughter Daisy into work where she's a Volunteer Manager for Home Start, Central Lancashire.

Fortunately Charlie and Daisy are good enough and old enough to do their schoolwork, whilst mum does her job. But it does mean loo breaks, lunches, and the odd question on homework does arise several times during the day.

So how, does Nicola feel about the strike?

Play Brightcove video

And Nicola says she feels for her friends who have much younger children who have had no choice but to take a day's leave to look after them at home.