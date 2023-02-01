The Scottish singer has unveiled his new waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. Credit: Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Lewis Capaldi has invited his fans to 'slap the behind' of his new waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

The Scottish singer has finally come face-to-face with the figure, four years after sitting for artists.

The delay was caused by Covid and Capaldi's commitments to writing new singles and makes it the longest figure creation in the centre's history.

In the announcement video, he commented on the figure, saying: "It is weird to look at myself like this; I wish I’d never had this haircut, but it is forever immortalised in this wax figure. I love it.

"For fans, I think it will be great, they can come and touch my bum!"

They'll be able to see it in person when it's unveiled in the spring.

Thousands of measurements had to be taken by a team of sculptors and hairstylists ahead of the figure's creation.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: "It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base.

"The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, to enable them to replicate his youthful complexion, warm smiling expression and famed, tousled blonde hair.

"Although it has been the longest figure creation process in our history, it has definitely been worth the wait, and we’re all very excited to see the figure when it goes on display."

Capaldi said it was "weird" seeing the finished waxwork. Credit: Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Capaldi, who has recently been diagnosed with Tourette's, will join more than 80 other famous faces at the venue, including KSI, Ariana Grande and Marvel superheroes.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively.

This includes 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

