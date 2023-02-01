Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports entertainment correspondent, Caroline Whitmore.

Music legend Heather Small has been inspiring the next generation of young voices - after singing with the biggest choir in the world.

Over three nights, 24,000 school children from across the North West sang their heart out to her hit song 'Proud' at the AO Arena in Manchester.

"It was absolutely magical. It is the most fun", Heather beamed.

"The children come in and they're so excited, they're so happy and when they leave they feel like they can conquer the world - and that's why I'm here."

'Proud' was Heather Small's debut single and was the official song for the 2012 Olympics in London.

"It made me feel quite emotional. It made me feel happy and joyful because It was something I wrote, specifically for myself to remember certain things about life.

"Now these young people are carrying the torch for me with this song and remembering what the word 'proud' means."

Young Voices is an educational program designed to use music to develop skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, mindfulness, and innovation.

It is the organisation's 27th anniversary, and it has already held concert dates in Sheffield, Birmingham and London.

Each night, between 5,000-9,000 children perform as a single choir to a sold-out audience of family and friends.

The aim is to inspire a love of music and create memories for the children that will last a lifetime.

