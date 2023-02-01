A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 22-year-old who died after being punched outside of a nightclub.

The altercation took place at around 4:30am on Sunday 12 June 2022 outside of the Glow in Lancaster.

Joshua Hughes, from Morecambe, was punched, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died four days later on 16 June 2022.

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed while police carried out further enquiries into the incident.

Sean Orrell , from Leigh, has been now been charged with manslaughter. He has been bailed and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on 20 April.