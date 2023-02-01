Play Brightcove video

'Manxman' ferry during sea trials

The arrival of the Steam Packet Company's new ferry has been delayed after a 'significant problem' was found during the vessel's sea trials.

Builders were testing the new ship out at sea when they discovered problems within the ferry's systems.

'The Manxman' was due to arrive in the Isle of Man in June, but this has since been delayed.

The new flagship vessel has been built in South Korea and has cost more than £78 million.

Despite the challenges posed by supply chain issues the ferry took to the water for the first time on 14 June, exactly on schedule.

However, the predicted time of arrival in the Isle of Man is now being reassessed.

In a statement, the Steam Packet Company said: "Testing carried out by Manxman’s builders during routine sea trials has revealed a significant problem in the vessel’s systems.

"Additional work will be required to ensure Manxman is up to the rigorous specification set out by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

"The works will be carried out by the contractors and shipyard that the Steam Packet Company has engaged to build the vessel. This will be followed by further sea trials.

"These additional works will have an impact on the delivery timeline of the vessel to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company in South Korea and subsequently its arrival in Manx waters.

"There will be no impact on existing or future bookings, all sailings will be carried out by the existing vessels in the Company’s fleet."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...