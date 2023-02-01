The family of a 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south Manchester have paid tribute to him.

Ibraheem Ali was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the stabbing on Stockport Road, Levenshulme, on 22 January.

He later died as a result of his injuries, with Greater Manchester Police launching a murder investigation.

In a statement from his mother and family, the teenager has been described as a 'loving, caring and kind young man’.

Ibraheem Ali. Credit: MEN Media

The statement says: "This unexpected loss is difficult to comprehend. I hope and pray no mother has to go through this. My baby boy is no more, I will cherish his memories forever."Ibraheem was a beautiful, loving caring and kind young man. Always Smiling, respectful and offering to help others around him.

This is a tragic loss that has affected all the community. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family."

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Tuesday 31 January that Ibraheem had died as a result of his injuries, with a murder investigation launched over the weekend.

