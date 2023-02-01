Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney

The grieving family of a young mother who died suddenly during a trip to Pakistan say they are still searching for answers - a year and a half after her death.

Kelsey Devlin, 27, was granted special permission to fly to Islamabad with her two children during the Covid-19 travel ban in June 2021.

The family, from Burnley, were going to visit the children's grandmother after being told she was gravely ill.

But just days after landing in Pakistan, Kelsey became unwell and was admitted to hospital.

Kelsey's family say they were given conflicting accounts at the time about why the mother-of-two had become ill.

Kelsey Devlin died just weeks after arriving in Pakistan. Credit: Family handout

Her sister Chloe said: "They said she had Covid and then the next minute she had sepsis, so we were ringing the hospital to see what were going on and we just felt like we weren't getting nowhere.

"So my dad rang the embassy for 15 days, everyday. They said they couldn't get access to my sister."

Just three weeks after Kelsey arrived in Pakistan, her sister Chloe woke to find a text message from a contact informing her that Kelsey had passed away.

"Nobody official has knocked on my door or contacted us to say my sister's no longer with us - it's just a contact over there," she said.

As is customary in Pakistan, Kelsey was buried within hours of her death, but her family back in the UK say the funeral took place before they even knew she had died.

No tests were carried on Kelsey's body to discover her cause of death, and her parents say the death certificate was riddled with inconsistencies.

Her father Sean said: "It was just a lie. It said Kelsey was 28 and she was 27 at the time.

"It said she had asthma, epilepsy but none of that's true, she never had any of that.

"She played football - she was semi-professional - from the age of seven up to 18.

"Never had an illness, never been to hospital. She was a wonderful, healthy girl."

Sean Devlin says there were inconsistencies on his daughter's death certificate Credit: ITV News

As Kelsey's loved ones continue to search for answers, they have turned to the local vicar for help but he too has hit a brick wall.

Father Alex from St Matthew's Church in Burnley said: "I was just passed from pillar to post - being referred back to the police, the police referring me to the Home Office, the Home Office referring me to the Foreign Office.

"It just felt like a vicious circle where I was getting no answers or particular help for the family which they needed when they were in absolute crisis."

Despite having no body, Kelsey's family decided to hold a funeral.

"It was one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my life and I hope that I never have to do it again," Fr Alex added.

In a statement, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We have supported the family of a British national who sadly died in Pakistan.

"We stand ready to provide further consular support, should this be requested."

The Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham says he's committed to helping the family.

He said has written to the Prime Minister and High Commissioner in Pakistan to help give the family the answers they need.

