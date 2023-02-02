A five-year-old boy left unable to walk due to arthritis recovered thanks to staff at Wirral University Teaching Hospital and has returned to competitive golf.

Talented young golfer, Bobby Harry, from Bebington, was left unable to walk and in extreme pain last summer after developing a form of juvenile arthritis.

His mother Rachael Harry has now thanked staff at Arrowe Park Hospital after Bobby made a recovery and is back competing in golf competitions.

Bobby Harry's mother, Rachael, says the family are "so grateful" to hospital staff for their care

Rachael said “I don’t think thank you will ever be enough.

"We are so grateful for everything.

"The staff made Bobby feel so safe.

"They are all heroes, they really are.

"It restores your faith and we are very lucky to have the NHS.”

The pain first started in his left leg in June last year.

Bobby was cared for on the Children’s Ward at Arrowe Park Hospital and had to have an operation to withdraw fluid from his leg.

Rachael said: “The surgeon took my hand and said he would look after Bobby like he was his own.

"All the staff were so unbelievable with Bobby.”

He underwent tests which came back clear.

However, a month later his condition deteriorated and Rachael brought him back to the hospital.

She said: “He was in so much pain.

"He was screaming and he couldn’t walk.

"He couldn’t straighten either of his legs, there was pain in his wrist and he wasn’t eating.

“It was the worst time of our lives because I didn’t know what was wrong with him and I couldn’t fix it.

"I couldn’t stop crying.”

On further investigation Bobby was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis.

Arrowe Park Hospital says - "We are delighted that Bobby is doing so well and wish him all the very best for his future."

He underwent physiotherapy three times a day to start moving and had to use a child walking frame for support. After four days he started to be able to walk again.

Rachael said: “All the staff were fantastic.

"They all knew him as ‘Bobby the Golfer’.

“I didn’t ever think my child would not be able to walk and now he’s on the other side, I just feel so much empathy for people.

“It was amazing when he started to walk.

"Even now I’ll stand and watch him and I just want to cry because I’m so grateful.”

Bobby, who plays for Wirral Golf Academy and Arrowe Park Golf Club, returned to playing golf in September and is no longer in need of medication.

He’s also back to competing and is so advanced he has lessons with golfers aged 14.

Rachael said: “We were all there when he got back on the golf course.

"Seeing him back playing golf was unbelievable.

“He’s been playing golf since he was two and he really missed it.

"He’s a very talented golfer and the youngest at the academy.”

Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, added: “We’re grateful to Rachael for taking time to provide such positive feedback.

"Our staff work so hard for our patients and we are delighted that Bobby is doing so well.

"We wish Bobby all the very best for his future.”