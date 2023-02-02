People are being asked to volunteer for Eurovision in Liverpool later this year.

Around 500 roles are up for grabs to help welcome tourists and musical acts across the city.

They say volunteers should have a good knowledge of the city and knowing additional languages is a bonus - given the international nature of the event.

Volunteers will be located across the city centre, at the Tourist Information Centre in Liverpool ONE, at the Eurovision Village on the Pier Head and at key transport hubs.

Eurovision 2023 branding inside of St George's Hall Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Some of the jobs involved will include scanning event tickets, meeting and greeting visitors, or welcoming artists to backstage areas in the Eurovision Village.

Volunteers are required for various periods of time starting from Monday 1 until Sunday 14 May.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, said: "Since we found out we had the honour of hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, we have been inundated with requests from people who want to get involved and be part of the warm Liverpool welcome we are renowned for across the globe.

“Enthusiastic volunteers are what make our events great. Visitors from Europe and beyond will descend on our city from May, and despite potential language barriers, a friendly smile from one of our team may just make someone’s trip – and a positive experience will hopefully see them visit the city again in the future.”

Liverpool is a city with a rich history and local knowledge will help make a good volunteer Credit: PA Images

To apply, volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. The council lists good attributes as friendly, approachable and good local knowledge.

They say volunteers from outside of the UK will need a work visa to take part.

The closing date for applications is midnight, Tuesday 14 February.

The council has said that volunteers will not be required to work on site at M&S Bank Arena where the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place.

