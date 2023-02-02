Attempted rape and assault charges against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "only fair" that they announce that Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings.

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

A CPS spokesperson said: "We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

"In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

"We have explained our decision to all parties.

"We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, added: "I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

"An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

"If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help."

