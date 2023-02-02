Police are searching for a second potential witness who may be able to help find a dog walker who disappeared almost a week ago.

Nicola Bulley, 45, vanished on Friday 27 January while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

The mum-of-two, who had just dropped off her daughters at school, left her phone, dog leash and harness on the bench and was reportedly on a work call when she vanished.

Divers search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley. Credit: PA images

On Thursday, Lancashire Police released CCTV footage of a dog walker they would like to speak to connection with the disappearance of Nicola.

The woman is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat.

She was walking a small, white dog at 8:48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Nicola was last seen, and near to the gate at the end of the same road.

The forced stressed that the woman is "sought as a witness and nothing more".

CCTV shows a woman police want to speak to in connection with the disappearance of Nicola. Credit: Lancashire Police

As part of the search, police divers have used underwater equipment to search the river bed close to where Nicola was last seen.

Sniffer dogs, drones and a police helicopter have also been used in the search of the river which cuts through farmland.

Lancashire Police say they do not believe any other person is involved in the disappearance and are treating the incident as a missing persons inquiry.

Anyone with information about Nicola's disappearance is asked to contact Lancashire Police.

