Two men have appeared in court charged in relation to the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool.

James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, are charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They appeared separately via video link from HMP Dovegate.

Both only spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth. Neither was asked to enter a plea.

The pair will appear in court on 30 June to enter their pleas.

A third man, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed abode, was charged with assisting an offender.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, in the early hours of Sunday 21 August 2022.

A provisional date for their trial, expected to last six to eight weeks, was fixed to begin on 3 October.