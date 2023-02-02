Police searching for missing Nicola Bulley have released a timeline, including the last known sightings of the mum-of-two.

The 45-year-old went missing last Friday morning and was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

8:43am - Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school.

8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker, who knows Nicola, saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path.

8:53am - She sent an email to her boss.

9.01am – She logged into a Teams call.

9:10am (approximately) - A witness, who knows Nicola, saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow.

9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on.

9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found on a bench by the river by another dog-walker.

Her family say they feel like they're "stuck in a nightmare" and "going round in circles".

"We just want her home - her children need her home," said her sister, Louise.

"Somebody must know something, people don't just vanish. If there's anything you might have seen, please get in touch with the police."

