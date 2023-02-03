Blackpool care worker convicted of sex assaults

A 52-year-old man who worked as a care worker at Blackpool Victoria hospital has been found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault.

Hernando Puno of Onslow Road, Blackpool, sexually assaulted five women who were employed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Over an eight-year period, between November 2012 and February 2021, Puno committed the offences by intentionally touching the women without their consent.

Some of the women said he had kissed them and touched on numerous occasions.

The women said they felt uncomfortable and angry about his unwanted contact.

The 52-year-old denied intentionally touching the women, producing prepared statements in interview claiming he was friendly, and any contact was not intended to be sexual.

He pleaded not guilty at court and a trial was fixed. Following the 5 day trial Puno was found guilty of eight offences. Sentencing will take place on 24 April 2023.

Karen Tonge, Specialist Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Hernando Puno’s actions have caused anger and distress.

“I am grateful to the women who have bravely shared their experiences, which has enabled Lancashire police and CPS North West to bring Puno to justice.

“Their actions in taking a stand against Puno’s behaviour will no doubt have prevented other women suffering the same abuse.

“Women have a right not be sexually harassed, especially at work. We are committed to bringing to justice those who commit sexual offences.”

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Hernando Puno is a predatory offender who targeted younger female colleagues.

“Throughout the trial Puno sought to dismiss his behaviour as a ‘bit of fun’ and just a friendly gesture. But the jury heard how he did not extend his friendly gestures to his older colleagues, his male colleagues and certainly not towards his senior colleagues who he worked with at the hospital.

“His behaviour was both shameless and demeaning. His actions had a significant effect on the victims, who suffered in silence for years before approaching police. Most of them removed themselves from the situation with several leaving the hospital.

“The five victims have showed tremendous bravery in coming forward, and throughout the subsequent investigation and trial.

“A sexual assault is committed when a person intentionally touches another person sexually without their consent.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”