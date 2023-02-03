A "dangerous" fugitive, on the run for nearly four years, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a father in Manchester.

Callum Halpin, 28, was wanted in connection with the murder of Luke Graham, 31, and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta, in Ashton-under-Lyne in June 2018.

Graham, a dad-of-two, was ambushed and shot dead in a drugs turf war in broad daylight.

At Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, Halpin was jailed for 30 years for the murder of Luke Graham.

He will serve a seven-year sentence concurrently for the wounding with intent of Anton Verigotta.

Five men had already been brought to justice in 2019 as part of Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Operation Yale.

Halpin was featured in the National Crime Agency's (NCA) list of 12 of the UK’s most wanted fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain in January 2022.

Luke Graham was described as a loving son, father, and brother. Credit: MEN Media

He was eventually tracked to Portugal and arrested in May 2022, then returned to the UK to face sentence.

Detective Inspector Lee Barrow, from GMP's City of Manchester CID, oversaw the original investigation in 2019.

He said: "Halpin is a very dangerous individual who has finally been brought to justice. The murder was carried out on a residential street with children having to run to cover.

"Halpin had been on the run since Luke was fatally shot on that tragic day and it has been our intention ever since to ensure all those suspected of being responsible for his death are caught and prosecuted.

“I know this will send a strong message that we are totally committed to working with law enforcement agencies across the world to ensure those wanted are caught wherever they try to hide, and ultimately face the serious charges they are accused of."