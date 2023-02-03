Play Brightcove video

Paul Ansell, the partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, says "every single scenario comes to a brick wall".

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley says he "doesn't know how he's coping" and that every scenario to answer what happened to her "comes to a brick wall."

Ms Bulley, 45, a mother-of-two and mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school a week ago.

Her partner Paul Ansell, is now looking after the two girls left behind.

Paul said: "My whole focus is my two girls, staying as strong as I can for them. I'm hoping to goodness that anything comes out from the families interview yesterday.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the community - everything they are doing is incredible. The level of support is out of this world. We're never going to lose hope."

Play Brightcove video

It comes as members of the St Michael's on Wyre community gathered on Friday morning to hold posters along the route where Nicola walked.

The mother, father and sister of missing Nicola Bulley gave an interview on Thursday saying "people don't just vanish into thin air".

Paul added: "I can't believe we are a week on and it feels like we're no further on. It just seems absolutely impossible.

"Every single scenario comes to a brick wall. It's as though as she has vanished into thin air.

"I don't know how I'm coping, I don't want to think about that. It's just about the girls."

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of 30 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...