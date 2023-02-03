Dozens of residents have been evacuated after reports of a grenade found in the garden of a home in north Manchester.Emergency services were called to Norville Avenue, Moston, on 2 February 2023 at around 10:30am.

Greater Manchester Police, fire crews, and bomb disposal experts were all present at the scene and confirmed a 'viable grenade' was found.

Residents in nearby homes were evacuated and a cordon was put in place on the street.The grenade was later found to be a 'training device' which 'did not contain explosives or a detonator', GMP added.

People were allowed back into their homes once the scene had been declared safe.In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "It was determined that, although a viable grenade, it was in fact a training device and did not contain explosives or detonator.

"Surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution and residents later returned to their homes, once the scene had been declared safe."