After weeks of speculation about an Oasis reunion, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has weighed in on the conversation telling the Gallagher brothers to “grow up” and reunite.

The Wilmslow-raised singer was asked, during an interview aired by CBC, what he was most proud of in the band’s achievements across their 20-year career.

Healy, who formed the band in 2002, said he was most proud of The 1975 “as men”, as they have “mediated tensions" by being "very open and very silly”.

Last month Liam claimed in a tweet that Noel had been "on the phone begging for forgiveness". Credit: PA

He then turned his attention to the Manchester rock band Oasis who split in 2009.

The brothers have been on band terms for years despite having created one of the most successful bands in the world.

Healy said: “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still, the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

He went on to say that he could handle the brothers “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s”, but not “acting like they’re in their 20s”.

“They need to grow up, headline Glastonbury” he added.“

Healy ended the interview by noting that the solo careers of both Gallagher brothers could not be compared to the success of Oasis.

“There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig", Matt said.

Oasis sparked new rumours of a reunion last month after Liam claimed in a tweet that his estranged brothre Noel had been "on the phone begging for forgiveness".

The day before that tweet, Noel had given an interview to BBC Radio Manchester where he said he would "never say never" to a potential reunion.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.